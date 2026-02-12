Automation Manager
Nordic Sugar AB / Chefsjobb / Eslöv Visa alla chefsjobb i Eslöv
2026-02-12
, Kävlinge
, Höör
, Lund
, Svalöv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Sugar AB i Eslöv
, Burlöv
eller i hela Sverige
We are now seeking our new Automation Manager to lead our Automation Department. The department consists of 13 skilled instrument technicians, automation technicians and automation engineers who together are responsible for the maintenance and service of process and automation equipment within the production and packaging of sugar and feed products. The team's shared goal is to ensure high operational reliability and availability across the plant.
As Automation Manager, you will hold a key position working closely with both technology and people. You will be responsible for the department's programming and development of our DCS and PLC systems (primarily Foxboro and Siemens). Our main system, Foxboro DCS, controls large parts of the factory and is essential for keeping production running smoothly. The role also includes responsibility for servers and other equipment connected to the DCS environment. You will have broad internal and external interfaces and collaborate closely with external suppliers, Nordzucker's central automation team and other factories within the group to ensure that the systems meet operational needs.
This role suits someone who wants to focus on leadership and long-term development in a technically complex environment with both newer and older automation systems. You will work with a high degree of autonomy and have a central role in Nordic Sugar's continued development within automation. The position has a strategic focus, where you lead through clear prioritization, requirement setting and follow-up. Day-to-day operational planning and coordination are handled by the department's coordinator. The position is permanent employment and reports to the Maintenance & Planning Manager.
Main responsibilities:
• Overall responsibility for the Automation Department and for driving the development of automated production solutions.
• Lead, monitor, and develop the department's work through clear requirements, effective prioritization, and structured delegation.
• Ensure a stable, reliable, and efficient automation environment within DCS, PLC, and HMI systems (Foxboro, Siemens, and ABB).
• Drive process optimization and continuous improvement initiatives with a strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.
• Lead and coordinate automation projects in collaboration with production, maintenance, and external partners.
• Work closely with operators and technical functions to ensure that automation solutions meet operational needs and support business objectives.
• Personnel and work environment responsibility for the department, with focus on engagement, collaboration, and a healthy workplace.
• Stay updated on technological advancements in automation and translate these into strategic recommendations for the business.
• Conduct regular discussions and negotiations with vendors.
• Maintain close collaboration with other NZ factories and with our Digitalisation and Technology Service.
Your background:
• University or master's degree in automation or a related technical field.
• Several years' experience in automation and industrial IT, preferably in manufacturing or processing industries.
• Proven leadership experience with focus on structure, follow-up and team development.
• Strong technical understanding of industrial systems, electrical engineering, automated production and instrumentation.
• Experience from cross-functional project work across multiple technical areas.
• An interest in new technology and ability to implement business-focused solutions.
• Proficiency in a Scandinavian language and English, spoken and written.
• Knowledge of batch and continuous processes, and system architecture (IT/OT integration & control systems)
• Vendor management experience, including contract handling, FAT and SAT.
• Familiarity with IEC 62443 and industrial cybersecurity.
• Advantage: Conceptual understanding of APC.
Who Are You?
You are a strategic and forward-thinking leader who sees opportunities, identifies challenges, and can translate them into sustainable solutions aligned with the long-term goals of the business. You bring a positive mindset, fresh perspectives, and the ability to communicate decisions and improvement ideas in a clear and engaging way. As a leader, you lead by example. You create clarity through structure, and you are confident in setting boundaries and expectations when needed. You are skilled at defining clear goals-both for the department and in your own way of working-even during periods of high pace and complexity. You are proactive and driven, with a holistic perspective that ensures you always act in the best interest of the organization. You take responsibility for driving improvements, efficiency, and development forward. At the same time, you are humble and collaborative, with strong communication skills and an ability to build trusting relationships in a role with many stakeholders.
Application and Information
For further information about the position, please contact Maintenance & Planning Manager Dennis Westin, tel. 0709-539638, or recruiter Caroline Teinvall, tel. 0709-537597.
For questions related to unions, please contact PTK / Unionen representative Eva Nilsson, tel. 0709-539636. Please submit your application for the position of "Automation Manager" nordzucker.com no later than 2026-03-05. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Sugar AB
(org.nr 556456-1602)
Örtofta Sockerbruk (visa karta
)
241 93 SOCKERBRUKSVÄGEN 1 Arbetsplats
Nordic Sugar Örtofta Jobbnummer
9739798