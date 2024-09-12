Auditor with experience
2024-09-12
Do you want to be part of a team that is developing tomorrow's businesses and organizations? At PwC, we strive to be proactive advisors that really make a difference in society. We see that experience and knowledge are invaluable assets, so it's crucial to us that you contribute with your expertise to promote PwC's development. Together, we create a meaningful and rewarding career for you.
Become part of PwC's audit operations
As an employee in audit, you work to identify risks, solve complex audit questions, analyze data and draw conclusions about the information presented by our customers. You get to work in inspiring and meaningful assignments where our work affects our customers' business operations, but also contributes to creating trust in society.
The digital development and increased demands for transparency contribute to the fact that the audit of the future will require more multifaceted competence than before, which also provides more opportunities for specialization. At PwC, working as an auditor can look very different and this means that you can create your own career path. You can choose to become a customer manager or immerse yourself in a specialist area such as data analysis, sustainability reporting, internal control or invest in a career as a leader.
Read more about our service areas within auditing
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have:
- At least three years of experience working with auditing and/or qualified financial statement work.
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and therefore believe that you:
- Is service oriented and motivated by delivering results and meeting our customers' expectations.
- Is adaptable, can read situations and adapt both behavior and communication in building qualitative and diversified relationships.
- Acts with integrity by being straightforward and honest in communication and is easy to get others on board with
- Has good analytical skills and is solution-oriented. You enjoy learning new things and are curious about digitization and new technology to be able to solve customers' needs.
- Has interpersonal skills and the ability to create relationships and networks. These skills are needed to work well with our clients, but are of course also important for collaboration within our team.
- Is structured, efficient and organized.
Recruitment Process
We will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process. You will receive a link to these tests after we have received your application.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,000 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 24,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
