Au Pair
2024-11-07
We are looking for a responsible and caring au pair!
We are a family living just outside the Stockholm area, and we are looking for a responsible and caring au pair to help with everyday tasks and provide our child with the attention and care she needs while we are at work.
About us: We are a small family consisting of mom, dad and one child age 2.
We have a busy professional and family life, and also travel a lot.
Our daughter is happy, curious, and full of energy, and we value providing her with a safe and loving environment.
We are looking for someone who:
Is responsible and reliable.
Has experience caring for children (e.g., as a babysitter or previous au pair).
Is flexible and can help with light household chores. Willing to travel with us to help with our daughter.
Is between the age of 20 - 28 and have good working knowledge in conversational English.
Your tasks will among other things include:
Playing and spending time with our daughter and encouraging her development.
Assisting with light household tasks (e.g., cooking, laundry, cleaning).
What we offer:
Private room with kitchen & bath in separate house from residence just 5 minute walk away.
A monthly stipend as agreed upon.
The chance to experience our culture and language.
If you're interested and think you'd be a good fit for our family, please send your application with a personal letter and any references.
