Associate Consultant

Join our Team
About this opportunity:Join us at Ericsson to be part of the Strategic Programs Practice (SPP) team. As an Internal Management Advisor, you will deliver valuable management consulting services across the Ericsson Group, resolving vital challenges in various areas, including Strategy, Corporate Finance, Development (including MandA), and Operational Excellence. Your work will serve a significant role in enhancing enterprise worth, boosting group growth, increasing profitability, and improving capital effectiveness.
What you will do:- Foster business development with internal clients to promote the value of SPP services, notably against external firms, leading to increased SPP engagements.
• Execute Management Consulting Projects, ensuring delivery of agreed statement of work according to the timelines set, maintaining utmost quality.
• Drive problem-solving, facilitating solutions to client issues by utilizing your experience and knowledge from SPP or other relevant external management consulting practices.
• Perform client advisory duties, cultivating trust and relationships with senior stakeholders through high-quality, fact-based advice.
• Contribute to the development of SPP structural assets by producing new or improved thought capital for SPP(work includes methodologies, cases, benchmarks, Points of View, training programs, etc.)
• Work on the enhancement of SPP as a management consulting practice by improving operations (includes mentorship programs, performance management, knowledge management, talent management, and recruiting).
The skills you bring:- Business Acumen.
• Strategic Communication.
• Professional Writing.
• Management Consulting.
• Advisory Work.
• Financial Accounting.
• Strategy development and planning.
• Preparing Executive Summaries.
• Meeting Facilitation.
