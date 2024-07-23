AS400 Senior Consultant - Stockholm
2024-07-23
Role - Senior Consultant
Technology - AS400
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - INSADM
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Candidate must have valid work authorization for Sweden.
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of Senior Consultant, you will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements Elicitation, Application Architecture definition and Design. You will play an important role in creating the high level design artifacts. You will also deliver high quality code deliverables for a module, lead validation for all types of testing and support activities related to implementation, transition and warranty. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Required
8+ years of relevant experience on AS400 in application development using AS400 with strong working experience in developing RPGLE, Subfiles, SQL and CLLE
Operating Systems: IBM I-Series AS400 and RDI
Programming Languages: CL, RPG.
Practical knowledge on Br Unit and unit testing.
Experience in managing database.
Able to interact with business users for requirement elicitation, clarification, coordination and explain/walk through solutions and work on business transformation rules.
Ability to suggest technical improvements.
Ability to work in team in Cross Functional Team environment.
Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment.
Ability to lead small development teams technically and mentor them for completion of tasks.
Experience working in SAFe Agile.
Preferred
Experience in versioning tools.
Exposure to maintenance and support assignments, with very good exposure to supporting business critical applications. L2 and L3 support experience will be preferred
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• High proactiveness
• Lean Agile mindset & Self Leadership
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
