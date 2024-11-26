Application Manager
2024-11-26
Med 1 000 experter på närmare 100 enheter över hela landet är Falck Sveriges mest kompletta leverantör av tjänster inom hälsa och arbetsliv. Vi erbjuder företagshälsovård, kris- och personalstöd, organisations- och ledarskapsutveckling, omställnings- och karriärtjänster samt primärvård och hälsotjänster för privatpersoner. Falcks tjänster inom hälsa och arbetsliv når 1,2 miljoner människor över hela Sverige och bidrar till ett hållbart arbetsliv och privatliv för alla.
We are looking for an experienced Application Manager to join our Stockholm office with the ability to adapt to changing needs and requirements. You will be part of Falck 's Global IT organization Digital Technology and report to the Application Portfolio Manager based in Copenhagen. You will be a central part of supporting our Swedish healthcare business unit. To your help you will have a global support team to deliver application and project support for the Swedish healthcare business.
You will have the responsibility for several business-critical applications overseeing the lifecycle, maintenance, documentation, and user training as well as other typical Application Manager responsibilities.
You will also be the glue between the business users, product owners and IT.
About the Job
The main responsibilities of this position include:
• Application Standardization: Support the standardization of applications
• Lifecycle Management: Oversee the lifecycle management of applications.
• Liaison Role: Act as the bridge between Product Owners, super users, vendors, and IT support.
• Swedish SSO Solution: Responsible for the Swedish SSO solution
• Case Management System: Order management system (based on Lime CRM)
• Inhouse Developed Applications: Such as product master, customer onboarding etc.
• Collaboration: Work closely with business counterparts and vendors to address and resolve issues and requests.
• Configuration and Setup: Perform necessary configurations and setups to ensure smooth operation of applications.
• Issue Investigation and Resolution: Investigate and resolve issues raised in the ticket system, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.
• Consultancy: Provide expert advice to the organization on solving new requirements.
• Change Request Handling: Manage and implement change requests to improve and adapt applications to meet business needs.
About you
We believe that you have a mixed technical background, with preferably experience of client and server support, application, and infrastructure as well as some developer background. You are experienced in communication both with users and IT specialist and feel comfortable in mixing in between.
As a person you are not afraid to help where it is most required and are comfortable with ever changing business needs and prioritizations. You like building relationships and enjoy problem solving together with colleagues both on site as well as remotely.
It is also a merit if you have experience working with pre-sales when, on occasion, our sales team may call upon you to support in customer meetings.
Technical skills
• Manage Applications: You have experience in application ownership and/or management, including support both for COTS and inhouse developed products.
• New requirements and handling change requests.
• You are comfortable with making configurations and setups, and you have experience with ticketing systems and support flow management, ideally in all of some of the ones listed below;
• * Windows Operating systems
• * Office Support
• * Case Management Systems (Lime, Dynamics)
• * Content Management Systems (Optimizely)
• * C#, .NET, Java
• * Sharepoint Development
• * Data Modeling
• * Network
• Proficiency level in English & Swedish both orally and written.
Soft skills:
• Collaboration: You have strong communication and collaboration skills, enabling you to work efficiently with business counterparts and vendors.
• Consultative Approach: You can act as a consultant for the organization, providing expert advice on solving new requirements and handling change requests.
• Organizational Skills: You are skilled at structuring and organizing your work, ensuring efficient and effective task management.
• Problem-Solving Skills: You excel at investigating and resolving issues, and you can manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Why Join Us?
• Be part of a global team as well as a local team with a mission to improve healthcare.
• Close collaboration with a local business team.
• Work in a dynamic and supportive environment.
• Opportunity to shape the future of our Swedish healthcare business application management.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
Other
Workplace Location: Falck HQ located in Vasastan, Stockholm
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Domain Architect for Healthcare Sweden at Joakim.sundstrom@falck.com
Last date of application 15 December 2024. We process applications on a continuous basis which is why we encourage you to send your application as soon as possible
