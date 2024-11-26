Android Developer
This is an exciting opportunity to work on interesting problems together with talented peers in a cross-functional agile team. You will create modern digital products that affect people's lives for the better in our point of sale (POS) application.
Meet our team
You will work closely with your teammates including product and design delivering awesome experiences for our Point of Sale (POS) users
You will deliver features using your Java and Kotlin skills
You will work in the Checkout Compliance team enabling us to continue trading in many different countries
Your way to impact
The Checkout Compliance team is a key enabler of Zettle by PayPal's Point of Sale (POS) offering. In this role you will get the opportunity to work with other skilled and motivated engineers (Java Backend, Web, iOS, Android and QA) to deliver a world-class experience for the users of our POS
Your day-to-day
You will focus on delivering high quality solutions using your Kotlin and Java skills
You will work as part of an agile team, planning, refining, delivering and inspecting sprint deliveries
You work closely with product and design to understand context and vision
You will work with your peers in the Android chapter to make platform improvements and increase learning opportunities for all in a supportive environment
What do you need to bring
You love being an Android Engineer and bring that enthusiasm
You bring a results and delivery focus
You have a strong working understanding of parallel and concurrent code and how to handle asynchronous behaviours
You will have a good understanding of product development, underlying system architecture and user requirements
You are experienced working in a team using agile methodologies and have commonly used tools like Jira and Github
You are at ease sharing your knowledge, experience and opinions, but also appreciate input from your peers
You will bring your desire to innovate during lab days and hack weeks
We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates. Please don't hesitate to apply.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Regeringsgatan 65
111 56 STOCKHOLM
PayPal PLC Filial Sweden Jobbnummer
