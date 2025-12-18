Android Developer
PayPal Limited, Filial Sweden / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
As PayPal continues its mission to revolutionize commerce, we are seeking a Android Developer to join our team. This role will provide you with the opportunity to lead projects, mentor developers, and work on innovative solutions that make a real impact. If this intro already sparks your interest, keep reading - the best is yet to come!
Meet Our Team
We are dedicated to creating exceptional payment experiences for our users and their customers. With millions of users globally, we focus on delivering value in every interaction. We work in an Agile environment, delivering high-quality, small increments regularly to meet customer needs. Our team is welcoming and committed to your growth, providing opportunities to learn and develop in the best way possible.
Your Way to Impact
As an Android Developer, your responsibilities will notably include:
Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with product managers, designers, and other engineers to deliver seamless user experiences.
Drive Technical Decisions: Influence the technical direction of the Android platform, ensuring that solutions align with both business goals and user needs.
Platform Improvements: Share knowledge and suggest best practices to continuously improve the Android platform, ensuring it stays current with the latest technologies.
Your Day to Day
Creation of high-performance Android applications that meet user needs and business goals.
Participate in sprint planning, delivery, and retrospectives, ensuring your team delivers high-quality code in every iteration.
Actively guide and mentor less experienced developers, fostering a supportive and collaborative environment.
Demonstrate best practices, share knowledge, and ensure the team delivers high-quality work.
Work with product and design teams to understand the vision and ensure technical solutions meet business objectives.
What You Need to Succeed
Proven Android Development Experience with a solid expertise in Kotlin and building robust, scalable Android applications using the Android SDK and other frameworks.
A deep understanding of MVVM, Clean Architecture, and other patterns, applying them to create maintainable apps.
A commitment to writing clean, maintainable code and experience in unit testing, integration testing, and UI testing.
Experience working in Agile teams, collaborating with cross-functional members to deliver quality products.
User-Centered Approach with a focus on delivering great user experiences that align with business objectives.
Strong communication skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and receiving feedback from peers.
Bonus Points
Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools like Jenkins to automate build, test, and deployment processes.
