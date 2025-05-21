Analytics Engineer
2025-05-21
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Analytics Engineer!
About The Role: As an analytics engineer you sit at the intersection of data engineering and data analytics. You'll be joining the Evaluation & Controlling squad, working closely with other domains, like Trading, Finance and Asset Management. The assignment is to build and maintain the data products that's used both internally and across the company in both day-to-day operations and longer-term assessments, always keeping in mind transparency and auditability.
What You'll Do:
Design, build and maintain high quality data pipelines in Databricks orchestrated with dbt.
Model financial, energy-market and asset data to create a fundament for accurate analytics.
Enable self-service analytics by publishing clear, well-documented data-products, building dashboards and creating on-demand, automated reports.
Implement data-quality and lineage monitoring, acting as a controller who detects anomalies and unwanted behaviour early
Who You Are:
5 years experience working with data in a production environment. Some experience as a software developer is a plus.
Strong SQL and Python skills, hands on with dbt and/or Databricks/Spark.
Used to working with CI/CD, testing and Infrastructure-as-Code.
Proven experience with translating business questions into technical solutions and communicating results to non-technical stakeholders.
Experience modeling financial, energy-market or trading data is a plus. Interest in energy systems is a plus.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of Evaluation&Controlling, COO and CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
