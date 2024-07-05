Ambulating Pattern Maker at Divided - Temporary contract
Job Description
We have an exciting opportunity for an ambulating Pattern Maker at Divided!
Step into the world of fashion as a Pattern Maker at Divided and become a part of our creative journey. You will be the backbone in out pattern team and support product pattern makers and our visual design team to bringing designs to life and shaping the future of fashion with great fit.
As a Pattern Maker, you will be the expert in fit, size and technical packs. Your role will involve creating, updating, and communicating the packs, ensuring it aligns with our design goals, customer preferences, fit and size strategies, and product development timeline.
Working hand-in-hand with supporting our product team, you will play a pivotal role in creating a sustainability working environment where we will ensure speed flexibility and customer demand. You will have the opportunity to work with a variety of silhouettes, product types, explore different quality materials, and incorporate fun details into our designs.
Our Divided assortment department is a vibrant and dynamic workspace. Here, a fast-paced environment, a collaborative mindset, and a constant desire for improvement are part of our DNA. This is not just a job; it's a chance to be part of a team that's always pushing the boundaries of creativity.
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven and flexible Pattern maker, who loves fashion and wants to develop and secure best fit and quality for our customer. We believe you are visionary, have a holistic view, like to inspire and involve the team to work towards common goals within sustainability, creativity, inclusion & diversity.
Degree within Pattern Making and/or at least 5 years of work experience
Skilled and passionate working with patterns, fit and technical solutions
Strong in working in pattern programs and systems (Lectra, PLM, Illustrator)
Previous experience working in 3D CLO, Shima or other 3D systems is meriting
Experience from working with several product groups
Have a good eye for size & proportions and knows grading
Good knowledge for materials and fabrics
Creative problem solver
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Effective and structured
Flexible and adaptable
Prestige-less
Additional Information
This is a full-time 1 year Temporary position, in Stockholm, to start as soon as possible in August 2024. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English including CV latest 1st August. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.)
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
