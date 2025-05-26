Alten Skåne Is Building An Android Infotainment Team!
2025-05-26
At ALTEN Skåne we are building an Android Infotainment team! Are you interested in Human Machine Interface Development, Bluetooth Development or Bluetooth Testing? Then join us
FIRST - THE BASICS
B.sc or M.sc in Software Engineering or equivalent education
Swedish driver license (B-level) for testing!
COMES IN TWO - DEVELOPERS (BLUETOOTH & HMI)
Experience of Java/Kotlin development
Experience working in a modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins
Experience of Android Framework and related development and build tools (Gradle and Soong build system)
Capabel of writing automated unit and integration tests
For the Bluetooth Developers, it's important to have previous expereince of Bluetooth Development. It's also meritious to have experience of AIDL, Android HAL and C / C++ development.
For the HMI Developers, previous experience of Human Machine Interface Development and AOSP is suitable.
MAKES SURE IT WORKS - BLUETOOTH TESTER
Comfortable working hands-on with test rigs and in cars
Experience working in a Linux enviroment with CLI interaction
Experience of testing and and testing processes
In the Bluetooth Tester role you perform tests according to text cases, keep test objects up to date by flashing hardware, do test documentation and gather logs of current problems and write fault reports so the developers up above can solve it.
APPLY TODAY!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
