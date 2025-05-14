AI Tools Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-05-14
Software Tools Engineer - AI Integration & Secure Development
We are looking for a technically proficient and forward-thinking Software Tools Engineer to lead the implementation and integration of AI-assisted development tools. The role blends secure software engineering practices with the possibilities offered by rapidly evolving AI technologies, including both cloud-based platforms and on-premise language models.
This position requires a strong on-site presence, with a minimum of four days per week at the office.
Responsibilities:
Spearhead the integration of AI-powered tools into existing development workflows and CI/CD pipelines
Collaborate with legal and compliance teams to assess implications around data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory requirements
Stay informed about advancements in AI tooling and evaluate technologies and frameworks that can enhance modern software engineering
Develop support utilities and infrastructure to enable safe, efficient, and scalable use of AI tools in development environments
Share knowledge on prompt design strategies and best practices for interacting with AI tools
Conduct workshops and internal sessions to promote awareness and skill development in AI-supported programming across engineering teams
Required Qualifications:
Hands-on experience with locally hosted large language models (LLMs) or integration of AI platforms and APIs
Strong interest in AI agents, tools, and prompt engineering
Solid understanding of CI/CD automation and development toolchains
Awareness of data protection and intellectual property issues specific to AI technologies
Proven background in software development
Excellent communication skills and ability to facilitate knowledge-sharing across teams
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
222 22 LUND
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467
