AI Engineer
2026-02-19
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking an AI Engineer.
Requirement Profile
Applied AI Engineer to support building Proof of Concepts (POCs) that help engineers in an industrial environment.
Role Description
Join our dynamic team as an Applied AI Engineer specializing in engineering process improvement and AI/ML implementation. You will play a key role in making engineering processes more efficient and improving data quality from concept to retirement.
You will work independently or in small teams within cross-functional projects to analyze business needs, optimize processes, and implement innovative AI/ML solutions that increase efficiency and product quality.
If you are passionate about driving impactful improvements across the entire product lifecycle, this role is for you.
What You'll Do
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze engineering business requirements
Map and understand engineering processes and prepare AI pipelines to improve efficiency and data accuracy
Support implementation, continuous improvement, and end-user education of AI/ML systems and tools
The ideal candidate is comfortable developing practical AI/ML implementations in an industrial environment and integrating LLMs and classification models into engineering development processes.
Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
Ability to translate engineering needs into technical requirements and rapid IT solutions
Hands-on experience with industry-standard Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) tools and processes
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English
Customer-focused mindset
Ability to train and support end users
If you are passionate about engineering data management and eager to contribute to future tools and processes, we would love to hear from you.
Requirements
Mandatory: Swedish and English
Onsite: 5 days per week during the first 2 months, then minimum 3 days per week
Experience: Minimum 2 years of applied AI pipeline implementation
Department: Development & Standards / PMO Office / Engineering Systems
Start date: 2026-04-13 End date: 2026-10-30 Application deadline: 2026-02-22
Are you the right person for the assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate?
Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV in English
Your availability to start the assignment
In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment. Please refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept applications via email. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid.
Ongoing selection: For this role, we work with continuous selection. The assignment may be closed before the deadline if the right candidate is found. If you are interested, we recommend applying as soon as possible.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18
