AI Architect
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Our vision
To drive the shift by democratizing the access to knowledge and artificial intelligence fostering the transition towards a sustainable transport system. We are currently working with key initiatives ongoing to leverage AI not only for productivity gains but to fundamentally enhance and transform our current processes or even create new business opportunities across Scania and TRATON.
The Mission
In this rapidly evolving team, we're seeking an experienced AI Engineer to help lead our mission to democratize the access to knowledge and artificial intelligence capabilities, transforming how information is consumed, analyzed, utilized and knowledge generated. We are working on enable this through innovation and by providing the necessary tools, setting up the necessary governance, and providing a great user experience". The ideal candidate will work with the team on both developing the platform as well as supporting the implementation of business cases in order for us as an enabling team to drive and move the area forward within Scania.
Job Responsibilities
Lead and contribute to the technical development of the Generative AI platform.
Contribute towards the strategy and roadmap for the Generative AI area, together with the team.
Building, testing and deploying AI models from scratch or using the existing platform.
Conducting statistical analysis and interpreting the results to optimize the performance of AI models and systems.
Developing self-service Generative AI services.
Support the implementation of LLMOps within the team.
Support and contribute to setting AI best practices and methodologies.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to capture the business needs and develop valuable solutions.
Serve as ambassador for the area of generative AI and the AI platform both internally and externally, sharing knowledge and answering questions.
Who you are
Must have skills and qualifications
Understanding of Transformer Architectures (BERT, GPT, T5 etc), Named Entity Recognition (NER) using Spacy Models and libraries like NLTK,Langchain Loaders,Sentiment Analysis, Topic Modeling, Text Summarization.
Experience in creating optimized RAG applications: Dense Retrieval mechanisms (e.g., DPR, ColBERT), Sparse Retrieval (BM25, TF-IDF etc.), Hybrid Retrieval (HyDE), Embedding Techniques and retrievers,Vector Databases (Faiss, Pinecone, others), Query Understanding and Expansion (Chain of Thoughts, Tree-of-Thoughts, etc.), Context-Aware Retrieval, Evaluation Metrics (Relevance, Factual Accuracy, Coherence, Diversity, Perplexity etc), Prompts (e.g., QuestionAnswerPrompt, RefinePrompt), Optimizers (e.g., OptimizerChain).
Experience with fine-tuning mechanisms.
Familiarity with the latest models such as GPT-3.5/4/4o, LLAMA, and Domain-Specific Fine-Tuning.
Experience in building self-supervised corpora, Q&A pair templates, RHLF, prompt engineering templates.
Data Collection and Curation, Preprocessing, Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA), Feature Engineering, Data Augmentation and noise removal Techniques, familiarity with Large-Scale Datasets, Data Lakes.
Model Versioning, Experiment Tracking (Mlflow/Kubeflow, Weights & Biases), CI/CD for ML, Monitoring and Logging, Reproducibility and Provenance, Containerization (Docker), Orchestration (Kubernetes).
Familiarity with Multi-Agent AI frameworks and agentic patterns.
Programming & Tools
Python.
PyTorch/TensorFlow.
Keras.
Hugging Face.
Transformers.
Git.
Docker.
SQL.
Good to have
Knowledge about Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure), Model Serving (Flask, FastAPI), Model Compression.
Knowledge and familiarity with Traditional machine learning.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-19. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Joao Dias-Ferreira, group manager +46 7 65 166 729.
