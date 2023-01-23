Accounting Advisor
Staria Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Staria Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Staria is on a growth journey!
We were founded in Finland in 2003 and we are fully owned by our employees and Vaaka Partners. Our broad service portfolio within Finance and Netsuite ERP enables international growth companies to efficiently expand their businesses to new markets. Staria is the only company in Europe that can offer international accounting and enterprise resource planning services to over 40 countries through one assigned team. Today, we are 400 colleagues across 6 countries and 12 offices - and growing!
Staria has received the Future Workplaces certification which is a sign of our excellent employee experience!
What are we looking for?
Our business is expanding and growing strongly in Sweden which is why we are looking for an Accounting Advisor to strengthen our team in Stockholm. You are warmly welcome to our office right in the middle of Stockholm city center or you can work remotely as well. The employment is full-time and permanent and starts as soon as possible.
In this role you will be...
Providing daily accounting services to your own (mostly international) clients
Performing monthly closing tasks and reconciliations
Preparing financial statements independently from A to Z
Statutory, legal and tax reporting and consulting
Communication with external customers and partners
Here you can get to know our Accounting Services team.
What can we offer you?
Great opportunity to work in an international environment, part of fast-growing, steady and flourishing business
Easily approachable low hierarchy organization and strong support from the team
We support your professional development. As we are growing fast, new career opportunities come up constantly.
Starians appreciate flexible ways of working and possibilities to work from home. At Staria, we support setting up your ergonomic and functional home office too!
You can get to know your future coworkers and read more about our work culture from our career stories: https://staria.com/about-us/team/join-us/career-stories/
What will help you succeed in this role:
Strong background in accounting and closing of the books independently
Good communication and interaction skills as you will be working closely with your team and clients
You thrive in a dynamic and international environment
Proficiently in Swedish accounting and legislation
Fluent communication skills in English and Swedish language skills. Other language skills are considered as a plus
Previous experience in ERP systems and knowledge in payroll is also desirable
Would you like to join our team?
Apply with an informative CV or LinkedIn profile as soon as possible, 19th of February 2023 at the latest. Please include your salary request to your application and tell us when you could start working with us. We will go through the applications already during the application period and are ready to move forward quickly with suitable candidates.
If you have any questions regarding Staria or the position, our Senior Accounting Advisor Anna Lindahl (+46735742433), will be happy to answer on 9th February at 13-14 and 16th February at 10-11.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Staria Sweden AB
(org.nr 556881-5913)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7369533