Accountant
2024-01-17
The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Stockholm seeks accountant to its team.
As the Embassy accountant you will be responsible for the Embassy's financial processes and ensure correct accounting. Your main duties will include such as:
Ongoing accounting of the Embassy's financial transactions
Preparation and analysis of monthly and annual accounts
Preparation of tax returns and management of tax issues
Reporting
Participation in the budget process and follow-up of budget outcomes
Payroll reporting
Ongoing bookkeeping and ledgers
Account reconciliations,
Inventory,
Financial statements and profit analysis
Annual accounts and declarations, tax & VAT
Handling the communication with Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accounting system
Your qualifications
Bachelor's degree in accounting
5+ years of experience in accounting, professional internal auditing, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in working with Qatar's foreign ministry's accounting system.
Experience with internal controls, risk assessments, business process testing or operational auditing
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: pr.stockholm@mofa.gov.qa Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8400981