XR Game Programmer
2024-10-10
Join Us in Shaping the Future of XR!
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR)? Do you want to be part of a leading studio driving the future of visual computing and the next evolution in gaming?
Resolution Games is on the cutting edge of immersive experiences for everyone - from gamers to non-gamers alike - and we're looking for a talented Programmer to join our team. Could that be you?
About the Role
As a Programmer at Resolution Games, you'll work in a small, cross-functional team creating social and interactive games that engage players worldwide. You'll collaborate with designers, artists, and other programmers to develop features and systems that shape our games, bringing innovation and creativity to every project.
What You'll Do:
Develop and implement gameplay, graphics, animations, and audio systems for VR & AR games.
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to ensure high-quality game experiences.
Identify and solve technical challenges related to development tasks.
Write well-structured, performant code optimized for devices like Meta Quest.
Create technical designs and solutions with support from senior team members.
Requirements:
6+ years of experience as a programmer, working in cross-disciplinary game development teams.
Strong knowledge of C# and Unity.
Experience with network programming for multiplayer games.
Nice to Have:
Experience with XR (VR/AR) applications is a plus.
Familiarity with mobile or other limited-resource platforms.
Experience in delivering software to storefronts like Meta Horizon Store or PlayStation.
Who You Are:
You're passionate about games and creating immersive, interactive experiences. You're an excellent communicator and a collaborative problem solver, ready to take ownership of tasks and help raise the bar for gaming. In our innovative, fast-paced environment, your curiosity and initiative will thrive.
About Us:
At Resolution Games, we create more than just games - we create experiences that impact real people and connect friends around the world. Our portfolio includes top-rated titles like Demeo, Racket Club, Ultimechs, and Blaston, among others. Our games push the boundaries of XR, and we're excited about the future we're building.
We're a growing studio, but we maintain a small-team culture where every voice is heard, and diversity and inclusion are at the core of what we do. If you're looking for a unique opportunity to innovate and collaborate, join us on this exciting journey.
