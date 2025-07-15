Windows Server Specialist
2025-07-15
A skilled Windows Server Specialist is sought to join a technical team working onsite in Malmö. This role focuses on ensuring the reliability, security, and overall health of the organization's Windows Server environment within the Workplace & Collaboration domain. You will be responsible for managing the full server lifecycle, handling day-to-day operational tasks, responding to service requests and incidents, and addressing vulnerabilities through effective patch management.
Role Overview
As a core member of the infrastructure operations team, you will work with a range of Windows Server technologies across multiple generations, from 2016 to 2022. Your responsibilities include not only operational support but also contributing to improvements in automation, security, and system efficiency through PowerShell scripting and process standardization. A structured, security-oriented mindset is essential for success in this role.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee and maintain the Windows Server environment across its full lifecycle
Manage core server functions including DNS, DHCP, DFS, PKI, WMI, ADUC, GPO, and WSUS in an on-premise setup
Troubleshoot and resolve issues at second and third-line support levels in a large-scale IT environment
Apply security patches and review vulnerabilities to ensure systems are up to date and compliant
Handle incidents and service requests in a timely, structured manner
Automate and streamline operations using PowerShell scripting
Contribute to process improvements within infrastructure operations
Required Qualifications
Minimum 2 years of hands-on experience managing Windows Server in enterprise environments
Practical experience with at least three generations of Windows Server (2016, 2019, 2022)
Strong understanding of on-prem Windows Server services and administrative tools
At least 4 years of experience in IT troubleshooting in a professional setting
Proficiency with PowerShell scripting for automation and diagnostics
Security awareness and a methodical, process-driven approach to operations
Degree in Computer Engineering or a related technical discipline
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Desirable Skills
Familiarity with infrastructure automation using Ansible
Experience administering Linux servers in enterprise environments
Knowledge of Windows Server management in Azure
Exposure to SQL Server administration
Personal Attributes
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset
Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Confident communicator with the ability to adapt messaging to different technical and non-technical audiences
Clear documentation and follow-through skills to ensure solutions are implemented as agreed
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 20 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9429371