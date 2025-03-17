Welder
2025-03-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Welder. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Read and interpret engineering drawings, blueprints, and welding specifications.
Perform 141 tungsten inert gas arc welding (TIG welding) and/or Manual metal arc welding MMA (SMAW) 111 on different metal structures, pipes, and mechanical components in all positions.
Set up and operate welding machines and related equipment according to project requirements.
Inspect and prepare metal surfaces by cleaning, grinding, and cutting as necessary.
Conduct quality checks to ensure strong and defect-free welds.
Repair and maintain welded structures, ensuring durability and safety compliance.
Work closely with fabricators, fitters, and site supervisors to achieve project goals.
Follow safety guidelines and proper handling of welding tools, gases, and protective equipment.
Maintain records of welding procedures, materials used, and completed work.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
5 years of experience in welding for industrial plants, steel production, power & heat, oil & gas, or petrochemical projects.
Possess valid 141 tungsten inert gas arc welding (TIG welding) and/or Manual metal arc welding MMA (SMAW) 111 Welder certificates.
Proficiency in multiple welding techniques, including TIG, and SMAW.
It is important but not mandatory that welder certificates have recongnized third party organisation original review stamp and signature weld to manufacture acc. to PED 2014/68/EU.
Strong knowledge of welding symbols, codes, and industry standards.
Skilled in operating welding machines, grinders, and cutting torches.
Excellent precision and attention to detail.
In-depth knowledge of safety protocols and protective equipment usage.
Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
