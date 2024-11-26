Web Developer
2024-11-26
Welcome to Alf!
Hi there! We are Alf - a newly formed tech company within Länsförsäkringar Alliance. With a client base of more than 1,8 million households, Länsförsäkringar is one of Sweden's biggest financial groups. Alf is on a mission to create a secure and sustainable way of living by adding cutting-edge IoT tech to 200+ years of experience from helping customers taking care of their homes.
About the Job
As our first Web Developer, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping and managing our digital presence. Reporting to our Head of App Development, you will work closely with product owners, backend developers, and external consultants. Your mission is to develop and maintain our website and e-commerce solutions, ensuring they align with business objectives while delivering an outstanding user experience.
In this role, you will:
Take technical ownership of our website and e-commerce platforms, including Contentful.
Develop new features and custom solutions in close collaboration with product and design teams.
Oversee and guide consultants, ensuring high-quality delivery across web-related initiatives.
Build and enhance core functionalities, such as checkout flows and custom pages.
Drive the growth of Alf.se, elevating our digital presence and capabilities.
About You
Youare a communicative professional with a passion for web development and e-commerce. Taking ownership comes naturally to you, and you thrive in a role where you can combine technical expertise with a proactive, solution-oriented approach. Your ability to collaborate across diverse teams, including product, design, and analytics, makes you an essential part of any project. Acting as a technical counterpart in roadmap discussions excites you, as it allows you to shape the future of impactful digital solutions.
We believe that you are:
A self-starter by nature, you bring a strong foundation in frontend development, coupled with a knack for seamlessly integrating systems.
You are proficient at navigating CMS platforms and have a solid understanding of e-commerce workflows, including checkout and payment service providers.
Familiarity with platforms like Contentful and Norce is a significant advantage
From a technical perspective, you excel in working with frameworks like Next.js and CSS (using tools like Tailwind or similar) and have experience with integrations using REST.
Your toolkit also includes Docker, Kubernetes, and GitHub, enabling you to build scalable and efficient solutions.
This is a unique opportunity to shape the foundation of our web capabilities and have a lasting impact on our digital strategy.If you're ready to take lead, innovate, and make your mark in a dynamic and growing environment, we'd love to hear from you!
About Alf.Länsförsäkringar embodies more than 200 years of dedication to create safety for our customers. With Alf, all that experience is being combined with innovative technology to cater the current needs of our clients. It's a full-service solution providing personalized insights, advice and content, which enables the users to proactively take care of and protect their homes. With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, safety and sustainability go hand in hand.
Alf is operated by Länsförsäkringar Trygghetstjänster AB, a company owned by Länsförsäkringar Alliance. This provides a unique opportunity to become part of an engaged and fun team at an innovative tech company, characterised by the agile and dynamic essence of a startup, all while being supported by the stability and strength of Länsförsäkringar Alliance.
With Alf and Länsförsäkringar, you will get: Work-life balance through a hybrid model Centrally located office in Stockholm Collective agreement including pension and insurance coverage Wellness allowance of 5000 SEK/year Special banking perks...and more but let us dive into that when we meet in person!
How to apply: Apply by sending us your CV in Swedish or English. Our selection process is continuous, and we may move forward with candidates on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions about this position, do not hesitate to contact our recruiter Pia by email: pia.hellquist@lftt.se
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Länsförsäkringar Trygghetstjänster AB
(org.nr 559316-2034), https://www.alf.se/ Arbetsplats
Alf Jobbnummer
9030729