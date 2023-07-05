We are looking for a system developer to SyntheticMR
2023-07-05
Do you want to develop next generation technology that helps physicians diagnose patients more efficiently, more accurately and faster? Do you consider yourself a Software Craftsman who is passionate about developing yourself and others, creating software using SOLID design principles, using primarily C#/.Net and Python?
If yes, then SyntheticMR is looking for you to join our journey as a key part of the R&D team!
About Synthetic MR
SyntheticMR's unique technology supports a faster MR imaging workflow and allows users to follow disease progression and therapy efficacy with greater confidence. We want to make quantitative imaging solutions the standard of care to support more precise diagnosis, reliable monitoring, and personalized treatment strategies. Built on sustainability, innovation, and trust, we strive to improve patient care worldwide.
Our headquarter is based in Linköping, Sweden, and we have regional offices in North America, India, Japan, and Germany.
The team
You will be part of our R&D headquarter team in Linköping where you work closely together with colleagues in the research and development areas. Developing novel ideas into world-class products is not easy - it takes a multi-disciplined, international team of dedicated experts working together to continually uncover the unknown, solve difficult problems, and deliver medical solutions. How do we do this? With the brilliant minds of our team. We challenge ourselves and our team to use new perspectives, try out new methods and strive for continuous improvements.
About the role as Developer
We are looking for more experts to our R&D team. We are looking for you that wants to dig deep into the software development craftsmanship and be part of creating software systems, and tools to make the current and future clinical features come to life.
The roles include both client- and the server-side development of our systems as well as working with the tools necessary to have an efficient continuous integration workflow.
Who are you?
We believe you have an engineering degree and have worked a couple of years with development and have experience with the programming languages C# and Python. Additionally, you are familiar with test automation, TDD and SOLID design principles.
Experience of DevOps/IT together with CI/CD is advantageous.
Experience of frontend development with React is advantageous.
Furthermore, you take great responsibility for your work, the company's brand, and its products, as well as for your relationships with others. Since we are a small global team, your social skills are of importance, and you contribute to the team within your area. We all contribute to a safe work environment by sharing and being open. As our company is growing, it is crucial that you dare to see new opportunities and think outside the box.
Since we are a global organization, you need to be comfortable with professional English, both written and verbal. Swedish is preferable, however not a must.
More about our technologies...
Being part of a high performing small team provides a great opportunity to work with the best, work with the latest technology, from both Front end and backend development to IT and CI tool chain development and tools. Both the server side systems internal and external runs within a Linux environment using container based deployments. A small team means that everyone needs to be able to work in most of these environments providing a great platform for competence development and constant keeping up to date with the latest technologies.
Technologies within our backend products: .NET 7, C#, Python, grpc, containers, Docker, Nomad, MongoDb, Grafana, Prometheus, Selenium, pytest, ...
Technologies used within internal frameworks: Containers, Python, Jenkins, Gitlab, PostgreSQL, Grafana, Prometheus, ...
Primary Medical Device Software: C++, Qt, ...
Whats in it for you?
At SyntheticMR you become part of an innovative company where you can make a difference to patient care worldwide. You will be a part of SyntheticMR's mission, to make quantitative imaging solutions the standard of care to support more precise diagnosis, reliable monitoring and personalized treatment strategies.
You are entering during an exciting time at a company that is constantly developing in terms of development and technology. Together with amazing, talented and driven people you get the opportunity to work with modern techniques and grow together in software development.
Work-life balance is important to SyntheticMR. The team you will be part of believes that employees who have a good balance between work and private life will perform better at work. Therefore, you are offered to work hybrid.
Contact and application
In this recruitment, we collaborates with Active Search. For more information, please contact Fanni Orestav, Recruitment Consultant Telefonnummer: 073 - 852 79 63 Email: fanni@active-search.se
.
Due to GDPR regulations and to protect your privacy we unfortunately cannot accept applications by email. To submit your application please follow the link below. You can read more about how we process personal data according to GDPR in https://active-search.se/integritetspolicy/
