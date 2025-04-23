We are looking for a Business IT Analyst!
Northab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northab AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Business IT Analyst!
Are you ready to take on a pivotal role in ensuring product compliance within the VCT Enablement sector? Northab is seeking a skilled Business IT Analyst to join our innovative team and support our client in meeting legal product requirements through effective methods, processes, and IT solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead initiatives and perform comprehensive analysis to ensure compliance with legal product requirements.
Identify client needs, translate them into actionable requirements, and drive the development of effective solutions.
Conduct meetings and manage smaller projects independently, while fostering a collaborative team environment.
Utilize your knowledge of legal demands and material data handling to enhance compliance processes.
Communicate change management needs visually and effectively to stakeholders.
Required Skills & Experience:
Proven experience as a Business IT Analyst, ideally with a background in R&D or IT.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate needs into requirements.
Experience in change management and visual communication.
Independent and team-oriented with a customer-focused approach.
Meriting qualifications include SAFe certification, knowledge of regulatory work, and a C/CE driver's license.
Job Details:
Start Date: ASAP
Location: Hybrid (50% onsite)
Language Requirements: Swedish and English
Education: University degree required
At Northab, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality results through our comprehensive IT project development and product innovation services. Join us and leverage your expertise to make a significant impact in the VCT Enablement Product Compliance area.
How to Apply:
Submit your application through our system with the following:
Updated CV
Hourly rate (including expenses)
Availability
A short motivation reflecting the assignment and highlighting 1-2 relevant reference assignments
At Northab, we manage the complexities of development projects, allowing you to focus on what you do best. We look forward to welcoming you to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northab AB
(org.nr 556911-3458) Arbetsplats
Northab Jobbnummer
9299225