Warehouse Worker
2024-10-02
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB, Landskrona-office
We are looking for new warehouse employees to join our location in Landskrona!
Our warehouse in Landskrona is a quite new warehouse and was completed three years ago. The warehouse is responsible for handling loading pallets on/off the trucks before they are distributed to our customers both nationally and internationally. Working closely together with the customers, truck drivers and colleagues is key to ensure the goods are delivered safely, efficiently and with a high-quality standard.
The position
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB is part of the Nagel-Group concern, which deals with transporting temperature-controlled goods across all of Europe. You will therefore become an important part of a bigger international network within food logistics. We are looking for 3 people to join our great team in the warehouse. This is a full-time job, where working hours will be on weekdays and Sundays.
The warehouse is security classified. This means that a security clearance interview is conducted and a background check is carried out on the candidates who are of interest for the position.
Responsibilities
In this role, you are expected to be:
Loading and unloading the trucks
Scanning the goods
Preparing the pallets for shipment
Picking
Building displays
General warehouse maintenance including cleaning of the warehouse and its equipment
Competencies
The right candidate will be/hold:
Solid working experience from a similar job
Highly motivated and willing to participate actively in every task
Able to work both independently and in a team setting in an environment with tight deadlines
Good communication skills in Swedish and English
Lastly, we expect that you have a forklift certificate and has experience driving a forklift truck.
You will join an experienced team of colleagues, and we will of course provide training in our processes, storage system and scanner handling.
Practical information
Please send your CV and application as soon as possible. If you have questions about the position, please contact Jakob Zozula, Warehouse Manager, on +46 (0) 733 772894, or send him an e-mail at jakob.zozula@nagel-group.com
.
