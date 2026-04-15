Wacqt Summer Intern: Quantum Software & Calibration
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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We invite applications for WACQT summer internships focusing on the software and calibration of a 25-qubit quantum processor.
You will work in the stimulating research environment in the Quantum Computer at Chalmers (QC2) group which is part of Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a long-term initiative aimed at advancing Swedish quantum technology. You will be part of large team of researchers and gain exposure to state-of-the-art quantum technology.
For more information on our group and the quantum computer development, please visit our website http://www.qc2lab.com.
Project Descriptions
We are offering two distinct projects for this 10-week internship period. Both projects focus on the Tergite software stack, which enables the execution of complex algorithms on our 25-qubit processor. The candidates will be working with the QV2 software team and will learn to develop scientific software in a collaborative environment.
Project 1: Readout Optimization and Software Development
This project focuses on the automatic calibration package used to provide parameters for reliable gate operations. Automation is essential to avoid time-consuming and error-prone manual processes. A key component of the calibration process is the readout optimization which will be the focus of this project; the candidate will compare two existing algorithms used for readout and implement a new, combined solution to improve performance on the 25-qubit device.
Project 2: Machine Learning for Quantum Transpilation
This project aims to bridge the gap between idealized quantum circuits and physical hardware constraints.
ML Architecture: Develop a prototype Machine Learning (neural network) model to automate the transpilation process-translating theoretical circuits into hardware-compatible versions.
Iterative Design: Work with the research group to formalize the model, test it on a 5-qubit scale, and eventually incorporate real-time calibration data to adjust transpilation strategies.
About You
Essential:
Bachelor's degree in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, or equivalent.
Strong programming skills in high-level languages, specifically Python.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
A collaborative attitude and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Self-motivated with a problem-solving analytical ability and attention to detail.
Desirable:
Courses in Quantum Physics or experience in quantum computing.
For Project 2, a background or strong interest in Machine Learning.
Expertise in experimental quantum computing, microwave quantum optics, or superconducting circuits.
Contract Terms & Benefits
Duration: 10 weeks (Paid Internship).
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
Application Procedure
The application should be submitted as a PDF and include:
CV,
Personal Letter,
Transcript of records,
Contact information for at least one reference.
Application Deadline: May 20th, 2026.
For Questions, Please Contact:
Project 1: Michele Faucci Giannelli (mailto:faucci@chalmers.se
)
Project 2: Matteo Robbiati (mailto:robbiati@chalmers.se
)
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-122310". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9857094