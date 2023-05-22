Vred Visualization Artist
2023-05-22
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment. As VRED Visualization Artist you will work collaboratively as a part of the design team.
In this assignment you will play a significant role in the design phase of the projects, being part of a small, highly motivated, multi-functional team.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-06-15. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
You will work cross projects and play an important part of a team that are involved in VRED High end CGI production for the in-house needs;
Conceptualize and design visual assets;
Collaborate with clients and team members;
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and software advancements;
Work has to be done mainly from the office in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Strong VRED portfolio based on your own work;
Experience from preparing VRED files for VR usage;
Strong knowledge of Composition and lighting;
Experience in post-production and grading;
Long Experience from automotive and/or architecture visualization;
Understanding of PBR materials;
Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge;
Proven track record / CV with references;
Along with your good communication skills, you should prove your fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Beneficial:
VR with VRED;
Knowledge of game engines;
Experience or interest in Photography;
Experience from Substance.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries.
Monthly Så ansöker du
