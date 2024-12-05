VP of Engineering
We are looking for an experienced VP of Engineering to play a pivotal role in defining and driving our AI strategy across the organization. As a key leader, you will shape the future of Epidemic Sound's AI capabilities and ensure we remain at the cutting edge of machine learning and AI technologies.
In this role, you will report directly to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and collaborate with cross-functional teams at all levels, from executive leadership to engineers. You will influence not just the technical direction of AI/ML features, but also how AI partnerships and collaborations are formed externally. Your focus will be on setting the strategy for AI-driven features, making critical decisions on what problems to tackle with ML, and ensuring that the solutions deployed are transformative and scalable.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Set AI Strategy: Shape and drive the company's AI and machine learning strategy, ensuring alignment with overall business goals. Identify high-impact opportunities where AI can deliver significant value.
External AI Partnerships: Represent Epidemic Sound in conversations with external AI partners, staying at the forefront of AI innovation and ensuring the company adopts best-in-class tools and methodologies.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner with key stakeholders, including product, engineering, and data teams, to assess business challenges and architect machine learning solutions that enhance our product offerings.
AI Leadership: Serve as a mentor and strategic advisor to senior machine learning engineers and technical leads across multiple product lines.
Innovate and Scale: Initiate and own complex AI/ML projects from ideation through to execution, impacting everything from intelligent search (e.g., semantic and audio-based search), recommendation systems and music metadata tagging, to advanced AI audio features.
How You Will Make an Impact:
Influence not only the technical direction but also the strategic vision for AI/ML at Epidemic Sound.
Spearhead the exploration of foundational model applications and cutting-edge AI technologies.
Strategically impact the development and deployment of machine learning features that define the future of our platform.
Play a strategic role in shaping Epidemic Sound's AI ecosystem and contribute to key decisions that impact company-wide priorities.
Drive initiatives to improve technical processes, AI frameworks, and ML tooling, fostering a culture of innovation and best practices.
Guide the professional growth of the machine learning team through mentorship and thought leadership.
What We Are Looking For:
To succeed in this role, we expect that you have:
Extensive experience in Machine Learning and AI with a proven track record in both academia and industry.
Significant expertise in AI leadership, including developing, deploying, and maintaining large-scale machine learning systems.
Proficiency in cloud-based ML systems.
In-depth experience with MLOps best practices, architectures, and tools.
Proven ability to mentor and lead technical teams, guiding projects from concept to deployment.
Experience with adapting/fine-tuning foundation models for real-world applications.
Experience in generative AI models, preferably within media, such as diffusion models and transformers.
