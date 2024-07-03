Visualization Engineer
2024-07-03
We are on an exciting transformational journey of our IT landscape and our ways of working. You will be in the middle of the Operations Analytics and Data Management Team, dealing with information for our global operations (manufacturing, supply chain, logistics). The team is composed of data & analytics analyst and data engineers and is crucial in delivering key company initiatives in the area of supply chain, transportation, warehousing & manufacturing.
We have a complex IT landscape, both on and off SAP, from which our analytics solutions on SAP BW/ Azure/Power BI are integrated. The role as Visualization Engineer is an exciting position with great autonomy and possibility to discover a vast area in terms of Electrolux Group processes and systems.
You will join a diverse team in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and experiences. But we are united in our passion for data and data driven decision making, the constant drive for change and the willingness to support each other and work as a team.
If you are a curious Analytics & Data professional who are not afraid to jump into the unknown and ask the difficult questions and love creating visually appealing and intuitive Power BI reports and dashboards for real data driven decision making, then this role is a perfect match for you!
About the role
Your tasks:
Developing the solution(s) in the Visualization Tool
Optimizing workspaces, front-end dashboards, and data models
Ensures compliance of data sets with security and privacy guidelines on the Visualization tool
Builds visualizations according to Electrolux Group standards
Analyze the data quality between the source and visualization layer
Identify shortage of data in terms of reporting
User Experience
Update monitoring (loads, refreshes)
Participate in the creation of a Visualization Template Framework
Close collaboration with product owners and key users
Close collaboration with the engineering team (D&A Manager, data engineer, D&A Analyst)
Consults Product and Enterprise Architects
Collaboration and benchmarking with the wider visualization engineering community
Requirements:
1-2 years of experience, either internships or full-time employment. For this role, we are eager to consider also fresh graduates.
Technical Skills:
Visualization Tools: understanding of at least one visualization tool like Tableau, Power BI, or Excel (with strong charting capabilities). Familiarity with others is a plus.
Data Modeling: Understanding of data structures, relationships, and how to build them within the chosen visualization tool.
Awareness of data security and privacy guidelines, especially those relevant to Electrolux.
Data Analysis: Basic understanding of data analysis techniques to identify data quality issues and report gaps.
SQL (Optional): While not explicitly mentioned, basic knowledge of SQL for querying data sources can be beneficial.
Power automate: understanding of the tool
Visualization Design Principles: Understanding of design principles for creating clear, concise, and visually appealing data visualizations according to Electrolux standards, considering the user's needs and design visualizations that are easy to understand and navigate.
Power Skills:
Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills to interact with various stakeholders, including business users, technical teams, and IT.
Collaboration: Ability to work effectively in a team environment and contribute to the creation of a visualization template framework.
Stakeholder Management: Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with business stakeholders and solution owners to understand their needs and translate them into technical solutions.
Attention to Detail: Ensuring accuracy and compliance with data security and privacy guidelines.
Training & Facilitation: Ability to conduct training sessions and workshops for end users of Power BI reports.
Prioritization & Organization: Skilled at prioritizing tasks, managing deadlines, and keeping projects on track.
Problem-solving: Ability to identify and troubleshoot issues related to data and reporting.
About the location:
This is a full-time position, it could be based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden) or in Wroclaw (Poland), depending on where you are based.
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
STOCKHOLM
