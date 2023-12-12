Video Producer
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Foto- och filmjobb / Stockholm Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
About Marketing Creative
We at Marketing Creative department produce all the visual content for marketing campaigns of our games and the social activities to maintain the brands. Creative is divided into two parts, Campaign production and Social video production. Almost every logo, key art and trailer is created by the creative producers handling the campaigns.SVP are responsible to record video content to Paradox all youtube channels. We have channels for almost every game that is active. SVP also stream live on Twitch every week as well as host internal streams for Paradox. Paradox Interactive's Social Video Production team is looking for a new Video Producer.
The role
As a Video Producer at Paradox you are in charge of organizing and executing all aspects of video production projects - from pre-production to post-production. You are expected to help set the budget, write and/or support with script writing, take care of the logistics for filming, work with audio, visual effects and graphics as well as coordinate with your team and stakeholders. You will work with pre recorded as well as live streamed video. You are also expected to communicate and book external support if needed.
You are to ensure video productions are completed on deadline, uphold the quality expected as well as fit into the original scope and budget. You strive to understand the purpose of the videos and make sure the outcome is the best solution to fit into the objectives and goals set by you and your stakeholders. You are proactive and help your stakeholders to further enhance the experience of the videos as well as come up with ideas to help reach your stakeholders goals short- and long-term. Your goals are often set by PMM and/or BO but you still have goals and KPIs of your own that include but are not limited to:
Responsibilities
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensuring the right quality of video productions for its purpose
Deliver on time and on budget
Full pre-production, principal photography and post production workflow
Uphold a strong stakeholder relationship
Proactively work with all Paradox Brands as well as Paradox itself
Create videos that reach the right goals and objectives
Strive to be efficient in everything you do
Qualifications
Proven experience in working with both pre recorded as well as like streamed video productions
Technical skills in video and audio production to work with a range of equipment as well as software
Experience in working with video content designed for social media and/or streaming platforms
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to supervise and educate during productions Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
8323172