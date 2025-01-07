Video Producer
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Foto- och filmjobb / Stockholm Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Do you love creating videos for Youtube? Do you have great knowledge of microphones, mixer boards, video cameras as well as playing games and capturing the gameplay? Then this job is for you!
About Paradox Publishing and Marketing Creative
We at the Marketing Creative department produce all the visual content for all marketing campaigns of our games and the social activities to maintain the brands. Almost every logo, key art and trailer is created by the creative producers handling the campaigns. Our internal production team is responsible for recording video content and capturing gameplay as well as editing videos to Paradox all youtube channels. We have channels for almost every game that is active. We also stream live on Twitch and Youtube every week as well as host internal streams for Paradox employees.
The role
As a Video Producer at Paradox you are in charge of organizing and executing all aspects of video production projects - from pre-production to post-production. You are expected to help set the budget, write and/or support with script writing, take care of the logistics for filming, work with audio, visual effects and graphics as well as coordinate with your team and stakeholders. You will work with pre recorded as well as live streamed video. You are also expected to communicate and book external support if needed.
You are to ensure video productions are completed on deadline, uphold the quality expected as well as fit into the original scope and budget. You strive to understand the purpose of the videos and make sure the outcome is the best solution to fit into the objectives and goals set by you and your stakeholders. You are proactive and help your stakeholders to further enhance the experience of the videos as well as come up with ideas to help reach your stakeholders goals short- and long-term. Your goals are often set by Product Marketing Manager and/or Business Owner but you still have goals and KPIs of your own.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensuring the right quality of video productions for its purpose
Deliver on time and on budget
Full pre-production, principal photography and post production workflow
Capturing on gameplay
Uphold a strong stakeholder relationship
Proactively work with all Paradox Brands as well as Paradox itself
Create videos that reach the right goals and objectives
Strive to be efficient in everything you do
Qualifications
Proven experience in working with both pre recorded as well as like streamed video productions
Technical skills in video and audio production to work with a range of equipment as well as software
Experience in working with video content designed for social media and/or streaming platforms
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to supervise and educate during productions
Practical information
Scope: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Reports to: Head of Marketing Creative
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9088934