Verification Leader at Electromobility
2023-07-14
Electromobility is changing the automotive world. Do you want to be part on our journey to create more sustainable transport solutions for the future?
Right now, we need to strengthen our team and are looking for several verification leaders with different range of experience, who thrives in doing the right thing at the right time and enjoys creating structure and order. You will be working with forefront technical challenges together with an optimistic team where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Would you like to be a contributor to the next generation of outstanding trucks? Apply today and join us!
About us
At Electromobility you get all the benefits from a large and global company, but also the feeling of working in a creative start-up company. Here you get to collaborate and create partnerships to meet shared objectives by networking both within and outside the organization.
Electromobility is the global development centre for electric drivelines within Volvo Group. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to zero emission propulsion systems, making a difference for our customers and the environment. Electromobility is an agile driven organization with the mission to be part of the evolution to shape the future.
About the role
The role of the Verification Leader is to lead, develop and drive the test strategy and verification plan within our major projects and product changes. Planning and follow up is carried out in close collaboration with your colleagues in the verification teams and the development teams at Electromobility, as well as other teams within Volvo Group Truck Technology.
For the product changes you are involved in, you will create relevant test plans, including early phase testing up to user acceptance testing, as well as secure test equipment in the form of rigs and vehicles. Also, you are part of the transition towards increased data driven and virtual verification within Electromobility.
For this role you need to be a problem solver, who can collect input from different areas and make sense of complex, high quantity - and sometimes contradictory - information. With your efficient communication skills, you convey a clear understanding of status, coming needs, and priorities in the verification teams and the project organization. You have a mindset to take on new opportunities and tough challenges, and you rebound fast from setbacks. In the Verification Leader team, you share your knowledge and experiences in order to harmonize and improve our way of working and to make us stronger.
Relevant Experience
Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering, similar field of study, or equivalent work experience
Proven leadership skills with ability to inspire, drive, motivate, and coach team members
Experience from Project Management and project planning
Experience from agile product development
Some years of experience of physical verification and/or verification of embedded systems.
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Excellent communication and presentation skill
Structured manner of working
Meritorious to have
Experience with Volvo Group tools and processes
Experience of working with System Weaver
We are looking for you...
• with an optimistic mindset and with a genuine interest in new technology and technical solutions. You are an organized team player putting your group and team first. With your drive, you are not afraid to take ownership and stay accountable for your areas and deliveries. You are structured and used to manage several topics at the same time. With your networking and communication skills you are in the centre of everything that entails verification and keep your stakeholders updated.
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, etc. Customer success, trust, passion, change and performance are the values that guide us.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. Here we trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible.
"Due to summer vacation period, all applications will be reviewed from earliest the 14th August. Please do not expect any communication prior than. We look forward to receiving your application"
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via email
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions!
Hiring manager: Maria Claesson, at Electromobility
