Verification Chemist
Biotage Sweden AB / Laborantjobb / Uppsala Visa alla laborantjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-08
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Biotage Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Personal Characteristics
We are looking for a person who is outgoing, creative and has troubleshooting skills and analytic thinking, who thrives by ensuring quality in the products that we develop.
You are self-driven and full of initiative. You are a team-player that communicates effectively with external and internal stakeholders. You have a quality mind set, a technical interest, and your curiosity makes you a good problem solver.
Position Description
As a Verification Chemist you will ensure product quality and efficiency through all phases of the development. You will work in project teams developing new products as well as having personal tasks in maintaining existing products.
Essential Job Duties
Write integration, verification and validation plans
Perform testing and verification
Analyze user requirements and funnel into I&D
Analyze technical requirements
Support instrument development with knowledge of chemistry and chemical work applications
Improve work processes within Systems Development.
Required Knowledge and Skills
Solid understanding of analytical and/or organic chemistry. Experience of biomolecules is an advantage. Good knowledge of MS office tools; Word, Excel, Outlook,
Good communicator in English, both written and spoken
Good practice of documentation
Great emphasis will be placed on personal competency
Education and Experience
MSc or preferably PhD in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or similar education
At least 5 years' experience of working in an organic or analytical chemistry lab
Work Environment
Laboratory and office work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23
E-post: career@biotage.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Verification Chemist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Biotage Sweden AB
(org.nr 556487-4922)
Vimpelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
751 03 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
7242443