RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have experience in software testing and want to improve cancer care for patients around the world? Join RaySearch's development department as Verification and Validation Manager for RayStation!
About the position
RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. The system is developed by a dozen agile teams with expertise in, for example, treatments with linear accelerators, proton machines and image processing. We develop our products in close collaboration with leading cancer clinics.
As verification and validation manager you will be part of the team that is responsible for planning, leading and documenting the RayStation development projects, ensuring that we provide our customers with state-of-the-art oncology software. We work according to scrum and in close collaboration between projects and departments within RaySearch.
Your main tasks:
• Implement and own the testing strategy for the RayStation development projects
• Manage the verification and validation activities for new RayStation versions (e.g. unit tests, automated system tests, system tests, user site test)
• Manage test environments for different kind of verifications
• Facilitate the test work
• Documentation regarding verification and validation (e.g. V&V summary report, test specifications, test reports)
• Ensure that test activities are performed and that documentation is produced according to our development process, including planning and participation in test management and risk management activities
Your profile
We believe that you have a background as test manager or similar leading role in software testing. To be successful in this position you should have a pragmatic approach to solving problems as they arise, and you should be able to organize your work well. You enjoy facing new challenges and can find structure in a highly dynamic environment. We also believe that you have strong interpersonal and communication skills. You are capable of handling and prioritizing many requests and relations at once. You are used to working proactively and taking initiatives and you enjoy cross-functional collaboration and teamwork.
Requirements:
• BSc or MSc degree in engineering, or equivalent
• 2+ years' experience in test management within software development
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English and Swedish)
Meriting:
• Previous experience of agile methodologies
• Medtech industry experience
• Experience working in Azure DevOps Server
Application
Please apply for the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail, but if you have any questions about the position please contact Johan Morén, Head of Test or Alinne Andersson, HR. Ersättning
