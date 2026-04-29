Verification and Validation Manager
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have experience in software test management and want to improve cancer care for patients around the world? Join RaySearch's development department as Verification and Validation Manager for RayCare!
About the position
RayCare is an innovative oncology information system designed to support clinical workflows at cancer clinics. It is developed by multiple agile teams working closely together, with expertise spanning clinical workflows, integrations, and system architecture. We develop our products in close collaboration with leading cancer clinics worldwide.
As Verification and Validation Manager for RayCare, you will be part of the RayCare Project Management team and play a central role in ensuring product quality throughout the development lifecycle. Together with the team, you will plan, lead, and document development projects, ensuring that we deliver safe and high-quality software to our users.
In this role, you will work closely with development teams, product management, and other stakeholders across the organization. The work is dynamic and cross-functional, requiring both structure and adaptability.
Your main tasks
Own and evolve the test strategy for RayCare development projects, including increased automation.
Lead verification and validation activities for new RayCare releases, ensuring compliance with development and risk management processes.
Ensure stable, fit-for-purpose test and stage environments, including reliable integration behavior across deployments. Coordinate and support test execution across teams, including usability testing and V&V documentation (e.g. test specifications, reports, and V&V summaries
Your profile
We believe that you have a background as a test manager or a similar leading role within software testing. You are pragmatic in your approach and able to structure and prioritize work in a dynamic environment.
You enjoy solving problems as they arise and take initiative to improve ways of working- - especially when it comes to automation and efficiency. You are comfortable coordinating across with teams and stakeholders and have strong communication skills.
Requirements
• BSc or MSc degree in engineering, or equivalent
• 5+ years of experience in test management within software development focusing on test automation
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English and Swedish)
Meriting
• EStrong experience driving test automation and working with system integrations in complex environments
• Experience coordinating usability testing and working within agile development methodologies
• Background in the MedTech industry with hands-on experience using Azure DevOps Server
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Kontakt
Rekryterare
Henrik Friberger henrik.friberger@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
9883812