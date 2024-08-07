Vehicle Test Engineer
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a Test Engineer within Durability and Fatigue
Assignment
Durability and fatigue testing of truck and bus mechanical components and systems
Load measurements on complete vehicle on test track or in test rig
Where will the assignment be performed (Onsite, Hybrid, offsite)
The assignment will be performed hybrid onsite/offsite but since we the assignment is in testing area onsite is preferred.
Education
Master of science, preferable in mechanical or vehicle engineering.
Language
Language skills are Swedish and English. Communication onsite with design, simulation and testing colleagues is mainly in Swedish.
Meriting
Experience in durability testing.
Knowledge about truck 's development process.
Experience in commercial vehicles. Så ansöker du
