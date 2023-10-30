Vehicle Security Incident Manager | Quality Management
Polestar Performance AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. We are currently looking for you who are ready to take on this exciting role as Vehicle Security Incident Manager, working with Quality Management in our team within our Quality & Logistics department.
The thrill of driving the car combined with the digital experience of buying, owning, and controlling a Polestar require us to push the limits of technology by making sure our products and projects uphold an outstanding quality aligned with our ambitious goals.
We have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030 as part of our sustainable future. To be able to do this we need to quality assure our projects - We are therefore growing this team within quality. In this important role, you will make sure that Polestar projects are qualitatively aligned with our sustainability-thinking and our goals.
This position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities
As a Vehicle Security Incident Manager, you will be responsible of the end-to-end Vehicle Security Incident Management within Polestar on a global level. You will handle our product life-time processes, procedures, and guidelines of identifying, containing, analyzing, and recovering security breaches or cyberattacks. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
• Host and coordinate meetings with both internal and external teams by using strong leadership and teamwork skills during the full resolution cycle.
• Need effective communication skills and presentation abilities to produce action plans to mitigate vulnerabilities/incidents.
• Ensure that the right resources and coordinating solutions for vulnerabilities/incidents that may impact our vehicles.
• Be accountable for incident-response activities during post-production phases and until end of support / life of a product. Own incident response plans and procedures. Define improvements over incidents playbooks.
• Drive vulnerabilities/incidents to a conclusion based on SLAs and criticality level.
• Together with the Vehicle Security Operations Manager, implement and operate the vehicle security operations for current and upcoming car projects.
• Drive initiatives outside incident management as and when required.
Additionally, you will maintain a general understanding of the plan and policies of the organization. Ensure incident response activities are in accordance with legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements [Responsible for the ISO 21434, clause 13].
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. Though you have deep and wide experience within the field, you're still curious and not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You have a service oriented mindset, excellent communication skills, and eager to find solutions even if the path forward is not straight. You are a prestigeless leader, promotes free thought and is energized by ideas from others in the team.
In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
• Bsc or Msc degree in IT/Data science/Cybersecurity or equivalent
• Knowledge of ISO standards like ISO 27k/NIST, ISO 31000, ISO21434 and an understanding of UN ECE R155/R156
• Extensive work experience within the IT/cybersecurity area
• Ability to communicate complex cybersecurity issues in a simple manner
• Previous experience in project management
• Previous experience working in the automotive industry is meritorious.
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
The Polestar journey is an electric one. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
8227392