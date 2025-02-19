Vehicle Analyst Structural Dynamics

Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready for some good (vehicle) vibrations? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Platform Analysis Structure team as a Vehicle Analyst for structural dynamics analysis of full vehicle combinations!
Who are we? What do we work with?
Our team develops, secures and verifies complete vehicle performance in the areas of durability, ride comfort and handling by use of complete vehicle simulations. Furthermore, we provide methods and tools for our areas of expertise. We have close co-operation with the engineering and test departments and perform work for all Volvo Group Trucks Technology development sites.
You will be part of a tight team of fourteen passionate analysis experts. We work in an enthusiastic atmosphere where joy, team spirit and trust are key characteristics.
What will you work with?
As Vehicle Analyst at Volvo Group you will have the opportunity to participate in the development of our future products where we have many exciting challenges ahead.
In this position you will work as an expert within vehicle performance in the area of durability, ride comfort and handling. You will develop, secure, maintain and verify vehicle performance in tight collaboration with design engineers, analysts and test engineers globally. You will also develop methods that supports the vehicle performance studies in areas of handling, ride comfort and durability. In vehicle projects, you will verify performance targets and provide load data for dimensioning of system/modules. In other words - your mission is to create, evaluate and assure that our future vehicles are as good as possible.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe that you have good abilities to analyze results and develop improvements combined with a curious, creative and communicative mindset. You also need to be equipped with a positive attitude and enjoy working in international cross-functional and multi-cultural teams. Having knowledge on our products and vehicle dynamics would be a merit. You have an interest in technology and would love to work with vehicle dynamics in order to deliver optimal vehicle performance to our customers.
Requirements
* Master degree in physics, engineering or equivalent with an orientation towards analysis
* Experience from structural analysis and related methods and tools as well as signal processing is required
* Experience from product data management systems is meriting
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Main tools used are Nastran, ANSA, Matlab and to some extent ADAMS
We are looking forward to your application, please apply no later than the 11th of November 2024.
Curious to learn more about the job? Do you have any questions? Please contact me:
Sofi Sjögren, Group Manager Platform Analysis Structure, +46 31 3227696
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
