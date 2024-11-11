Vda & Ppap Specialist
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-11-11
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a VDA & PPAP Specialist to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The VDA & PPAP Specialist supports the organization with initial compliance and ongoing preparation, testing and monitoring of conformance to established quality assurance processes and standards for company products, services and processes. Performs evaluation of internal controls, communications, risk assessments and maintenance of documentation as related to compliance with internal and external safety, quality, and regulatory standards. Identifies risk and evaluates deficiencies while working with internal departments/business units to appropriately remedy them. Facilitates internal training on quality assurance requirements, processes, and procedures. May perform audits and risk assessments.
Key responsibilities
Communicate PPAP Requirements: Act as the intermediary between the production team and the VDA & PPAP owners (e.g., quality engineers, suppliers). Ensure that manufacturing understands the requirements and expectations outlined in the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and VDA standards.
Issue Reporting & Escalation: Identify and report any issues related to PPAP submissions, process changes, or non-conformance on the production line to the PPAP/VDA experts. Ensure timely communication of issues to avoid production delays or customer dissatisfaction.
Support Process Audits: Assist in organizing and facilitating VDA 6.3 process audits on the shop floor. Ensure that production teams are prepared and that audit findings are relayed to the PPAP/VDA specialists for resolution.
Document Process Compliance: Collect, organize, and maintain documentation and reports required for PPAP submissions, ensuring alignment with the expectations of the quality team and customers. Serve as a communication link between manufacturing and the PPAP document owners.
Change Management Coordination: Work with the manufacturing team to ensure that any changes in the production process are communicated to the PPAP owners for proper documentation and approval. Help in implementing these changes once they are validated by the experts.
Facilitate Cross-Functional Communication: Act as the bridge between production, quality, and engineering to ensure that all teams are aligned on VDA & PPAP requirements, timelines, and any issues that arise during production.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in quality engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field.
Additional certifications, such as VDA 6.3 Auditor Certification, Quality Management (e.g., ISO 9001:2015), or Six Sigma Green Belt, are preferred.
2+ years of experience in quality engineering, quality assurance, operational excellence or similar role within the automotive or manufacturing industry, with experience in supporting or leading PPAP and VDA compliance.
Specific skills
VDA 6.3 Audit Expertise: Proficiency in conducting VDA 6.3 audits, interpreting audit results, and implementing corrective actions to achieve compliance.
PPAP Documentation and Process Knowledge: Good understanding of PPAP requirements, including knowledge of documentation such as Process Flow Diagrams, PFMEA, Control Plans, and MSA.
Project Coordination: Ability to manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously, coordinating PPAP submissions and VDA audits efficiently
Attention to Detail: High level of attention to detail to ensure accuracy and completeness in documentation and audit findings.
Personal success factors
Commitment to Quality Standards: Strong commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and ensuring compliance with VDA, PPAP, and other regulatory requirements.
Collaboration: Works effectively with cross-functional teams, fostering a culture of quality and compliance within the Production Department.
Proactive Mindset: Proactive in identifying and addressing potential compliance gaps or quality concerns before they escalate.
Critical Thinking: Capable of evaluating complex quality issues and compliance requirements, making well-informed decisions to improve processes.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
9004771