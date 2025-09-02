UX Lead - Ramudden Global
2025-09-02
About Ramudden Global
Ramudden Global is the global leader of temporary traffic management (TTM) solutions for critical infrastructure, combining rental of TTM safety equipment, digital solutions, and services.
With over 5,000 employees across 13 countries and annual sales of EUR1 billion, our mission is clear: to get people home safely every day. Whether it's our employees, our customers, or the general public, safety always comes first.
Our entrepreneurial spirit drives innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. We believe in shaping safer environments worldwide-through technology, creativity, and teamwork.
About the Role
We are looking for a UX Lead to join Ramudden Digital and take a central role in shaping the experience of our digital platforms.
This is a hands-on role where you will design services and experiences that turn complex systems into clear, human-centred solutions. Working closely with product managers, engineers, and operations, you will bring research, prototyping, and service design methods directly into product development-helping us create safer, smarter, and more efficient traffic management.
What You'll Do
As UX Lead, you will:
• Work directly on design challenges-researching, mapping journeys, prototyping, and testing.
• Lead service design and UX activities on projects, from early discovery to shipped solutions.
• Create service blueprints, prototypes, and user flows that guide product direction.
• Facilitate workshops and co-creation sessions with colleagues, partners, and users.
• Share your expertise with colleagues and help raise the design craft within the team.
What We're Looking For
We're seeking a practical, hands-on designer who enjoys solving problems together with others. You'll be a great fit if you have:
• A portfolio showing strong work in research, journey mapping, prototyping, and service blueprinting.
• Service design as your main strength, but confidence supporting UX/UI tasks when needed.
• Experience working closely with product managers and engineers to deliver real solutions.
• The ability to connect design insights to business needs without losing sight of users.
• 5+ years of experience in service or UX design.
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Work location: Our central Stockholm office, with flexibility to work from home when needed. Occasional travel is required, primarily within the Nordics, Germany, Belgium, North America and the UK.
It's a Plus If You:
• Have experience with IoT or device management systems.
• Have worked with cloud-based platforms or digital ecosystems.
Why Join Us?
At Ramudden, we work every day to ensure safe working environments. Joining us means contributing to a global mission: ensuring everyone gets home safely, every day.
As part of our recruitment process, alcohol and drug testing, are conducted.
For questions about the role, please contact:
Pontus Raak - pontus.raak@ramuddendigital.com Ersättning
Marknadsmässig Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramudden AB
(org.nr 556674-6730), http://www.ramudden.se/ Jobbnummer
9487030