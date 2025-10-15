UX Designer
2025-10-15
Are you an accomplished UX Designer looking for new and exciting challenges?
Do you love turning complex systems into elegant, intuitive experiences?
Are you passionate about creating innovative solutions that enhance the player experience for strategy gamers?
As a UX Designer on the Crusader Kings 3 team, you will help create intuitive, engaging interfaces that make our deep, complex grand strategy game more accessible and rewarding. You will challenge conventions, bring fresh ideas to the table, and push for innovations that make our game more approachable while maintaining its strategic depth.
Working closely with fellow designers, you will also contribute to style guides and design methods that ensure a consistent, high-quality user experience across the game.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Designing and improving mockups, wireframes, and prototypes for new and existing interfaces
Implement and iterate on your designs in-game using our in-house frontend scripting language
Collaborating with designers, programmers, and artists to refine both UI and gameplay mechanics
Work alongside the Audio Director on interface sound effects
With a relentless focus on player value, driving innovation and bringing a fresh perspective to UI and UX design
What we're looking for:
Professional experience as a UX Designer, UI Designer, or in a similar role
Experience with scripting or basic programming
Familiarity with PDS games; preferably Crusader Kings 3
Fluency in English both written and spoken
On a personal level, you have excellent communication skills and can easily communicate with fellow designers, programmers and other team members. You are organized, detail-oriented, and maintain well-structured style guides and design documentation.
An interest in medieval history is considered an asset!
Practical information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
