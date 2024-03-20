Unsolicited Applications - Lund
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
Didn 't find what you 're looking for?
We are always seeking outstanding talents in the area of embedded software development to join our team. So, feel free to send us an unsolicited application if you have knowledge in embedded software development, connectivity, or security. Our site in Lund focuses on software development within these areas. If we see a job opening that fits your profile, we will reach out to you.
Examples of roles that we are always on the lookout for:
• Junior Embedded Software Engineer
• Senior Embedded Software Engineer
• Junior Android (Framework) Software Engineer
• Senior Android (Framework) Software Engineer
• Software Developer for the Continuous Delivery Team
• Project Owner
• Agile Master
• Test Engineer
We recommend you to keep an eye out for new job opportunities on our career pages every once in a while!
We look forward to hearing from you.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
• Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
• An agile development environment that is trust-based
• Room for creativity and initiatives
• Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
• Internal career opportunities
• Collective agreement
• Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
• Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
