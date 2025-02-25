University students/Recent graduate for part time role
2025-02-25
Vacant position : 4 person
About the role we are looking for
1) We are looking for students who can work on partime/ assignment
2) The job responsibility is listed below, please, read carefully
3) Students who can contribute minimum of 4 hours/week can apply
4) Must be able to speak atleast one EU language and must be a citizen/resident of atleast one EU countries
Partime
We are looking for both Partime or project basics.
Compensation
This role is paid monthly or assignment based.
Monthly payment of SEK 5000 to SEK 8000 based on the work and contribution.
Location :
The location of the job could be remote except for meetings or based on the project, we meet in office in Södermalm or Söder of Stockholm or in University.
Responsibility of the role
1) Role 1 : Market research, user research, user interview, business ideation and campaign
The above role is to perform market research for new product development, or service development.
2) Role 2 : Assistant for managers
To assist managers with report creation, email reply, to schedule workshops, to schedule meeting with external stake holders
3) Role 3 : Business developer
This role is to do business development in the product and service sector, in this role other than the basic stipend, a commission is also given based on the direct sale.
4) Role 4: Health enthusiast
This role is to fill in for someone who is interested to give classes in fitness and health, this is a teaching role and could be sent as consultant
Please, apply only if you are recent graduate or in university or college, the roles are designed for those candidates as the research of product or service will be aimed towards youth .
About the company
BøthOfUs is a company founded in 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The company focuses on creating digital tools, working on UN, EU and other institutional projects.
We also run our own programs for startups, SMEs, Coworking places, business on digital transformation. This means doing workshop and helping them to move from traditional business to digital business.
We create and raise funds for institutions to run international projects such as EU <> AU projects , EU <> LATAM projects and EU <> Japan softlanding.
Please, do not apply, if you applied to any of our jobs in last 3 months and did not got selected.
Please, note only successful candidate will be contacted
Öppen för alla
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27
E-post: kay@bothofus.se
