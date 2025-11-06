Undersköterska/Operator till Neko!
Neko Health AB / Undersköterskejobb / Stockholm Visa alla undersköterskejobb i Stockholm
2025-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neko Health AB i Stockholm
Be part of the medical technology revolution - Neko Health is looking for passionate and ambitious assistant nurses!
Neko Health is expanding and looking for talented assistant nurses to join our team! Are you ready for an exciting career where you can make a real difference? This is your chance to join our dynamic team!
Tasks
In your role as an operator, you will be at the center of our mission. Your main task will be to perform examinations, collect clinical research data, take blood samples, analyze blood samples and handle administrative documentation. You will be a key person to ensure the smooth operation and high quality of the business. You will work a lot in teams with other skilled operators and experienced professionals, but also have the opportunity to take your own initiative and work independently.
We are looking for you who
Have relevant education in healthcare
Are meticulous and take responsibility for your job
Is solution-oriented and driven
Ready for new challenges
Are accommodating and professional in your professional role
Driven by delivering quality in everything you do
Are curious and have the will to learn
Interested in new technology
Is flexible
Fluent in Swedish and very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing
Experience
Clinical work: 1 year (Qualified)
ECG knowledge
Service direction
Venous blood sampling
Interested? Recruitment and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to send in your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neko Health AB
(org.nr 559170-5396)
Jaktgatan 14 (visa karta
)
115 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
HJN Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9592473