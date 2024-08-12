Treasury IOperational Specialist to Ericsson
2024-08-12
About the Role
As a Treasury Operations Specialist at Ericsson, you will be an integral part of our Treasury & Customer Finance (TCF) team, which is under Group Function Finance, reporting directly to the Chief Financial Officer of the Ericsson Group. The TCF team handles critical areas including Treasury, Credit, and Insurance within Ericsson, with a wide range of internal partners such as CFO and Executive Management, Group Functions, Market Areas, and Business Areas. Externally, you will engage with banks, financial institutions, rating agencies, investors, export credit agencies, insurance companies, and brokers.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco and is set to start within immedate affect. The role is planned to be ongoing until the 31/12-2024.
In your role as a Treasury Operations Specialist, your key responsibilities will include:
• Managing and executing (together with the team) core tasks such as transaction confirmations, settlements, and the Internal Bank Account Solution (IHB).
• Driving (in collaboration with the team) improvement and automation projects.
• Being an active member of the Treasury Operations team, reporting to the Head of Treasury Operations.
About You
We are looking for a candidate with a University Degree in Business Administration, Finance, or equivalent experience. You should have a minimum of 5 years of professional experience in a finance department.
You possess a curious attitude and a strong willingness to learn. Your excellent cooperation skills and structured way of working allow you to thrive under deadlines. You are comfortable establishing professional relationships both internally and externally and possess good communication and IT skills. Fluency in English is a must.
Key Qualifications:
• University Degree in Business Administration, Finance, or equivalent.
• At least 5 years of experience in a finance department.
• Strong communication skills in English.
• Excellent cooperation and organizational skills.
• Proficiency in IT tools.
We place great emphasis on personal suitability for this role.
About Ericsson
Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. We enable the full value of connectivity by creating technology and services that are easy to use, adopt, and scale, making our customers successful in a fully connected world.
Contact Information
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter:jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
