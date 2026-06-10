Senior OTA Release Leader
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in securing compliant, efficient, and transparent OTA software updates in a complex automotive environment. The work sits close to product development and brings together release planning, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and coordination across multiple teams and regions.
In this role, you help make sure software updates reach vehicles safely and reliably, with full traceability and well-defined recovery strategies. You will work with both technical and business stakeholders, balancing release progress with risk management and regulatory expectations. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy operating where connected products, compliance, and large-scale release coordination meet.
Job DescriptionYou will plan and coordinate OTA releases, including schedules, dependencies, and alignment across development, validation, and deployment teams.
You will ensure OTA releases meet SUMS requirements and that compliance checkpoints are built into the release process.
You will maintain traceability of software versions and update history to support transparency and auditability.
You will validate updates against cybersecurity and functional safety standards.
You will drive risk analysis for each release, covering areas such as compatibility, cybersecurity threats, and operational impact.
You will define and follow up mitigation actions, fallback mechanisms, rollback plans, and recovery strategies for failed updates.
You will communicate release status, release notes, incidents, and compliance evidence clearly to stakeholders, including management and relevant regulatory parties.
You will monitor OTA deployment success rates and error logs after release and use the outcome to improve future deliveries.
You will contribute to continuous improvement by turning lessons learned into stronger release routines and better ways of working.
RequirementsBachelor's or master's degree in engineering, or related field
10 years of experience in the automotive business and gained proficiency when working in or close to product development projects
Deep knowledge of OTA processes, SUMS compliance, and cybersecurity standards
Strong ability to manage complex dependencies across multiple teams and regions
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Analytical approach to risk assessment and mitigation
Strong organizational skills for planning and coordination
Fluent Swedish and English
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7888735-2046973". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9958352