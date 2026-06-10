Senior Software Update Process Architect
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape how software updates are managed across the full vehicle lifecycle in a highly regulated automotive environment. In this role, you will define, develop, and maintain the process landscape for Software Update Management Systems, making sure software update work is structured, traceable, and aligned with both regulatory and technical expectations.
You will work at the intersection of governance, engineering, and compliance, translating standards and regulations into practical ways of working that teams can apply in everyday development. The role spans everything from concept and development to production, operation, and decommissioning, giving you a broad view of how software updates are governed end to end. It is a strong opportunity for you who want to combine process architecture, regulatory understanding, and cross-functional influence in a complex technical domain.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain, and improve the SUMS process architecture across the vehicle lifecycle.
You will translate regulatory and standard requirements into practical, traceable, and auditable processes and working methods.
You will ensure that SUMS processes align with UNECE R156, ISO 24089, and other relevant software update regulations and standards.
You will define process interfaces, roles, responsibilities, KPIs, evidence needs, and governance structures within the SUMS landscape.
You will align group-level governance with brand-specific implementations and project-specific ways of working.
You will support projects and engineering teams in implementing SUMS processes correctly and efficiently.
You will specify process and tool requirements needed to implement, monitor, and improve SUMS.
You will contribute to audits, assessments, milestone reviews, and corrective actions.
You will drive continuous improvement based on audit findings, risks, deviations, lessons learned, and regulatory development.
RequirementsUniversity degree in a relevant technical field.
10+ years of experience from process development, process architecture, management systems, system engineering, embedded systems, or automotive software development.
Understanding of regulated product development and the ability to translate regulatory or standard requirements into practical, traceable, and auditable processes.
Ability to work cross-functionally with engineering, compliance, certification, IT, product management, and other stakeholders.
Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to align different teams around common ways of working.
Good analytical skills and the ability to break down complex regulatory or technical requirements into practical process solutions.
Ability to work independently, take ownership, and drive topics from analysis to implementation.
Fluent English in both oral and written communication.
Nice to haveKnowledge of UNECE R156, ISO 24089, GB/T 44496, or other road vehicle software update regulations and standards.
Experience from Software Update Management Systems, Cyber Security Management Systems, type approval, homologation, or regulatory compliance.
Understanding of embedded software release, ECU software, OTA updates, diagnostic services, or workshop update processes.
Experience with audits, management systems, quality assurance, evidence-based compliance, or continuous improvement.
Familiarity with RXSWIN, integrity validation data, software update plans, software update operation information, or software update traceability.
Experience working with product data, configuration management, PDM systems, ECOs, variant codes, or product instance specifications.
Experience from a vehicle OEM, supplier, or another regulated technical industry.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7888730-2046979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9958357