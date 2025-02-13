Treasury dealer
2025-02-13
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
As a Treasury Dealer, you will play an important role within Group Treasury, overseeing both short- and long-term funding for the Vattenfall Group. This position offers an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in funding and liquidity management, supported by a team of experienced and skilled colleagues.
Vattenfall provides numerous development opportunities and is positioned at the forefront of the energy transition. Vattenfall Treasury is a group of specialists that trade a wide range of products. We are unique in Sweden regarding our extensive asset and interest rate management.
We are looking for an individual who is at the beginning of its treasury career and together with the team, you will assist in:
Long & Short-term funding
Mandate & Finance framework management
Group subsidiaries financing
Other team responsibilities include:
Liquidity management.
Maintaining the Liquidity Risk Mandate.
FX and IR risk management.
Providing internal project support for financial risks.
Participating in the upgrade and development of the Treasury system.
Handling various ad-hoc Treasury-related projects.
Actively contributing to the continuous improvement of Group Treasury.
Building and maintaining close relationships with the Vattenfall Group's banks and internal stakeholders.
Qualifications
College/University degree in a relevant field.
At least 1-2 years of experience at a corporate treasury or from banking working with similar topics.
Basic knowledge and interest of the financial markets, funding markets in particular
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Preferred qualifications
System knowledge in Office 365, Bloomberg, SAP, and/or other treasury systems.
Experience in VBA/PowerQuery/Power BI or other modelling systems.
Experience with various trading platforms for IR/FX products.
You should have good communication skills with both external and internal stakeholders, capable of establishing robust business relationships in both Swedish and English. You should possess strong business acumen and exhibit excellent organizational skills, while being flexible in handling the highly dynamic responsibilities of this position.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager at johan.hofgren@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact the recruiter at elisabeth.hagman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Rolf Olsson- Akademikerna, Christer Gustafsson- Ledarna, Juha Siipilehto- SEKO, Anders Bohlin- Unionen.
We welcome your CV in English or Swedish no later than 25/2-2025. We will have an ongoing selection, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. No other documents need to be sent with your application, other than your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
