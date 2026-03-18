Treasury Controller
Stegra AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
Treasury Controller
Are you a detail-oriented finance professional with a passion for cash management, forecasting, and building robust treasury processes? We're looking for a Treasury Controller to join our Finance team and play a key role in ensuring strong liquidity control and financial transparency across the organization.
Reporting to the Head of Treasury, you will be at the center of daily treasury operations while contributing to the ongoing development and optimization of our treasury function.
About the role
As Treasury Controller, you will be responsible for managing daily cash activities, producing accurate forecasts and reports, and supporting funding and risk management initiatives. You'll work closely with internal finance teams and external banking partners to ensure efficient and reliable treasury operations:
Manage and monitor daily cash positioning and liquidity across the organization
Prepare and maintain short- and medium-term cash flow forecasts
Produce accurate and timely treasury reporting for internal and external stakeholders
Support funding activities through financial analysis and documentation
Monitor financial risks, such as FX and Interest Rate exposure, and prepare risk reports
Maintain and improve treasury processes, internal controls, and documentation
Manage relationships with banks and financial counterparties
Contribute to treasury-related projects such as system implementations and automation initiatives
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or similar
4-6 years of experience in treasury, financial controlling, or a related role
Experience with cash management, liquidity planning, and financial reporting
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn data into actionable insights
Proficiency in treasury management systems and ERP systems
Advanced Excel skills and experience with financial modeling
Understanding of financial instruments, such as FX and Interest Rate derivatives, is a plus
Ability to collaborate across teams and manage external banking relationships
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Stockholm Office
Our modern Stockholm office is located on Norra Stationsgatan, close to Karolinska University Hospital in central Stockholm. Here, you'll find a bright, collaborative workspace where cross-functional teams connect, share ideas, and drive progress. Whether you're visiting regularly or working hybrid, you'll be part of a vibrant office culture with easy access to the city's energy and amenities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7401635-1899625". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://career.stegra.com
Norra Stationsgatan 93 (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9804322