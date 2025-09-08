Transformation & Governance Manager
2025-09-08
Alfa Laval is currently on a digital transformation journey. As part of this transformation, we are adjusting our organization to better reflect the whole scope of our work. We are therefore looking for a Transformation & Governance Manager that will be a key player in a successful journey.
Who you are
We are looking for a colleague with strategic height and good interpersonal skills, who will guide and lead others in our transformation journey. To succeed in this role, you are structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture and have experience with transformative work, Mergers & Acquisitions as well as with establishing governance within the digital domain. You have experience with translating IT-related frameworks like ITIL and SAFe to practical governance and ensuring that the organization follows the established guidelines.
About the job
As our new Transformation & Governance Manager, you will be responsible for managing our Transformation & Governance department that is responsible for a vast area of responsibilities including:
*
Mergers & Acquisitions
*
Agile Coaching
*
Portfolio Management
*
Software Development Lifecycle Framework
*
IT Business Partnership
*
Coordination with Local IT.
Our vision for future development of this area includes further extension of the scope of responsibilities to cover more topics that will support other teams within Group Digital in their work. In this context you will work with other managers within Group Digital to provide good governance for various IT Hygiene topics.
You will be responsible for improving coordination between Group Digital and Local IT - we see it as a critical mission to ensure efficient operations in our decentralized environment.
As the Transformation & Governance Manager, you will be a part of the Foundation Area Platform & Governance Management Team and will therefore be part of the overall transformation journey within this organization. This will include translating the Group Digital Ambition to goals and initiatives within the whole Foundation Area.
You will also collaborate with Internal Audit and Group Compliance to ensure that governance established within Group Digital is in line with the overall steering of the company.
What you know
You have very good understanding of IT management frameworks like ITIL and SAFe and you know how to practically implement them. You have experience with implementing governance in IT-related environments and know how to ensure that the established governance supports the daily operations and development.
You have experience with Mergers & Acquisitions and Post-Merger Integrations and can coordinate across teams to deliver on integration projects.
You are keen on transformative work and know how to take others with you on the change journey.
You have experience in similar roles, in international and multi-cultural environments and are keen on working with various cultures and understand cultural differences.
You have the ability to translate business strategies, objectives and processes into goals and initiatives within your area.
You have experience in ITIL and understand how DevOps can be applied in this context.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-22
