Transformation Leader
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Transformation Leader - Future-Proof Operating Model
We are currently seeking an experienced and visionary Transformation Leader to drive the evolution of a future-proof operating model across business, IT, and digital domains. This is a strategic role with high impact, aimed at accelerating the organization's ability to deliver streamlined, intelligent, and fully integrated end-to-end processes that enhance both customer and supplier experiences.
Assignment Overview
The transformation program, initiated in early 2025, has already laid the foundation through governance models, stakeholder alignment, and organizational readiness. We are now entering the next phase - execution and implementation. You will play a central role in shaping and operationalizing the target operating model, bridging the gap between strategy and execution.
The overall objective is to establish an operating model that enables:
Faster time-to-market
Stronger customer value orientation
Enhanced capabilities for continuous strategic development
Greater alignment between business and technology functions
Increased innovation capacity
A technology-enabled organization with future-fit competencies
Responsibilities
As Transformation Leader, your key responsibilities will include:
Leading the design, planning, and implementation of the target operating model across business and IT functions
Forming and managing a core leadership team to drive the transformation streams
Applying insights from previous transformation initiatives to ensure pragmatic and effective execution
Building organizational engagement and capability through upskilling and active involvement
Navigating a hybrid delivery environment combining both product- and project-based structures
Coordinating transformation efforts alongside ongoing enterprise programs such as ERP deployments
Facilitating alignment across multiple stakeholder groups, ensuring consistent focus on business outcomes
Support Structure
You will be supported by:
An Executive Sponsor providing strategic oversight
Two Operational Sponsors guiding day-to-day collaboration
A core advisory team and broader stakeholder network providing input and feedback
Duration
The transformation journey is expected to span 18 to 36 months, depending on the pace of implementation and strategic alignment.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with:
A proven track record in leading large-scale transformations within global, matrixed organizations
Strong experience in change management, stakeholder engagement, and organizational redesign
Deep knowledge of Agile transformation methodologies - especially SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework)
The ability to implement governance structures within technology-driven environments
Hands-on leadership in driving competence shifts across teams and business units
Excellent communication skills and the ability to navigate complex change landscapes
Experience from at least two similar transformation initiatives
Personal Attributes
Pragmatic and outcome-oriented
Strategic thinker with a hands-on execution mindset
Strong interpersonal and leadership skills
Comfortable managing ambiguity and driving clarity in evolving contexts
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9350568