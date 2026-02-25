Transaction Specialist (Temporary)
2026-02-25
Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
The position is a 10-month temporary contract with the possibility of extension, starting as soon as possible.
Why should you apply?
Gain broad exposure across almost every department in Benifex, building a strong internal network and understanding of core processes.
Develop valuable skills in transaction management, payroll, reporting, and process improvement with opportunities for automation projects.
Work in a collaborative and supportive team environment, with guidance from experienced colleagues and a Team Leader, while taking ownership of your personal development.
Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025
Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and benefits space
Great benefits:
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance.
Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Role Overview
As a Transaction Specialist, you will be responsible for the entire transaction flow for our customers in the Nordics and internationally. The role involves significant customer contact, primarily via phone and email, while working against ongoing deadlines. You will handle both scheduled tasks and case management, with tasks varying depending on the phase of the month.
First half of the month:
Receive and process supplier data from orders placed by end users in the portal (e.g., movie tickets, bicycles, salary exchange, cleaning services, insurance)
Ensure all data is accurate through checks and troubleshooting
Identify and resolve incorrect orders that cannot be processed
Manage payroll reports for users who have ordered from our suppliers
Second half of the month:
Troubleshoot and resolve incidents from customers' finance departments, including reporting discrepancies between supplier and customer
Execute manual accounting entries and month-end closing tasks
Proactively identify improvement opportunities to increase efficiency and quality
Handle both simple and more complex cases
You will be part of a team, work closely with Benifex functions, and belong to the Delivery Nordics department.
What are we looking for?
Experience in an administrative back-office role with a customer focus, such as administrator, order administrator, payroll administrator, technical support, or a relevant higher education role
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
It is also a plus if you have advanced Excel skills, including experience with formulas, filtering, and Pivot tables. Experience in driving improvement projects or handling large volumes of data is also considered an advantage.
Personal attributes We are looking for someone with strong problem-solving skills who can handle and resolve complex challenges under time pressure with high accuracy. You have a clear customer focus and ensure that customers and suppliers are kept updated, even in stressful situations. Your work is characterized by good organizational skills, effectively planning and prioritizing tasks to meet deadlines. You enjoy working in a team and contribute to a positive collaborative environment while communicating clearly and openly. Thinking proactively and working on improvements is a natural part of how you operate.
Even if you don't meet all of the requirements for this role, we encourage you to apply! We are looking for talented and passionate individuals who are eager to learn and grow. We also offer a variety of other roles, so please check out our careers page to see if there is something else that might be a good fit for you.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need to have a fast and efficient process, the below will all be completed in the shortest time possible.
Initial informal call with the Talent team
Online tests in numeracy and logical reasoning
Interview with the hiring manager and a member of the team
Final interview with the Director
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
Start: From march/april (temporary position). Extent: Full-time, 100% - 10 months contract. Location: Stockholm
